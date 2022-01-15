Morgan Stanley Increases AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $60.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

