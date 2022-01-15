Morgan Stanley Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $22.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.85.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,382,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

