Morgan Stanley Cuts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $18.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.69. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.