Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Shares of TMUS opened at $108.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

