Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.