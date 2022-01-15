Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 29,000 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGE. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

