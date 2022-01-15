Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after acquiring an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

