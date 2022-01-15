Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 7,061 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.