Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $416.27.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $353.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

