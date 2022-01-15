Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $35,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.64.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $438.18 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.93. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

