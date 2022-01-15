MonetaryUnit Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,198.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $950,095.15 and $4,198.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00163602 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 243,676,040 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

