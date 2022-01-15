Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.71.

NYSE:MOH opened at $286.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.65. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

