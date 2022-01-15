Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mogo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mogo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.09.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of MOGO opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mogo has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mogo by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.