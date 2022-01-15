MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $15.15 Million Position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,151,000. DTRT Health Acquisition makes up 1.1% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTRTU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $757,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,300,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTRTU opened at $10.13 on Friday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

