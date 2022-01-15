MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $6.64 Million in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Shares of REVEU opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

