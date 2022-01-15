MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys New Stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $12,012,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,753,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 425,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 125,161 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAQC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.