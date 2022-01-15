MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires New Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,870,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRON stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

