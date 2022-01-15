Mizuho Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $275.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $245.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.06 and its 200-day moving average is $207.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $96.88 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

