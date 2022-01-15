Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

