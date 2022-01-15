Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $134.61 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00004026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $134.61 million and approximately $41.75 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00075163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.71 or 0.07676158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,009.44 or 0.99992858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00069103 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

