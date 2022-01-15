MintMe.com Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,415.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $9,415.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,950.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.63 or 0.07701034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00341753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00902766 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.85 or 0.00514201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00262914 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

