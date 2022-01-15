MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 75.1% in December

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the December 15th total of 765,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 433,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIND. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MIND Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in MIND Technology by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 26,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,853. MIND Technology has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

