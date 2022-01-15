Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.35.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME opened at $80.36 on Friday. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,466,156. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mimecast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.