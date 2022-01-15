MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post sales of $48.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $49.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $198.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $201.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $198.75 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $200.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $517.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

