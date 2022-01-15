Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Keybank National Association OH’s 4th Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188,589 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $898,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.98 and its 200 day moving average is $307.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

