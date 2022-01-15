MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of MGE Energy worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 292.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $77.93 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.