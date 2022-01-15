Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives $68.29 Average PT from Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Metro stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. Metro has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

