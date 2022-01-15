Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,940 shares of company stock worth $230,432,836. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $331.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $923.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.46 and its 200-day moving average is $345.30. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $247.16 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

