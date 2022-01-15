Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.18

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.18 and last traded at 2.18, with a volume of 69684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total transaction of 129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total transaction of 702,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Meta Materials during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

