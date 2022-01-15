Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 461.5% in December

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 461.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MTR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

