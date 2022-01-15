Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

