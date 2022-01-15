Merculet Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Merculet has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $91,128.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.63 or 0.07724945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,313.36 or 0.99979314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,030,426 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

