Melalie Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (MEL)

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Melalie has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Melalie coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Melalie has a market cap of $243,094.46 and $27,059.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Melalie

MEL is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,181,623 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Melalie Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

