MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.34. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110,699 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

