Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDIBY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $11.84 on Friday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

