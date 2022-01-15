Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Down 74.1% in December

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 64,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSAC. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,624,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.