MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Acquires 12,591 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard acquired 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard purchased 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard purchased 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard acquired 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,573.17.

MediaCo stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MediaCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

