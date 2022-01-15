Maxcoin Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $505,828.34 and approximately $8.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,281.85 or 0.99896093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.40 or 0.00326363 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.86 or 0.00458970 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00019190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00161465 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008335 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.