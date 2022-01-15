Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $282,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

CBRE stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

