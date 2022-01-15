Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,948 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $26,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 12.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.