Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.76

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and traded as low as $20.37. Materialise shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 302,462 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 188.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 25.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 226,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Materialise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 138.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.