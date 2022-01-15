Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.76

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and traded as low as $20.37. Materialise shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 302,462 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 188.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 25.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 226,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Materialise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 138.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
