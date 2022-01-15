Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 492,524 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,476,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492,524 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $207,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 260,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2,092.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 263,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 251,110 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

STOR opened at $33.45 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.