Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 27,213 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $192,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after acquiring an additional 87,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 181,225 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $85.79 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

