Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,768 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.81% of Grand Canyon Education worth $169,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

LOPE stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.