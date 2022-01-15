Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 52.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,434,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,668 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ball were worth $219,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 51,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Ball by 2.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ball by 53.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 50,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Truist lifted their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

