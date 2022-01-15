Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $235.49 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,368,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716,365 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.03% of Graphic Packaging worth $235,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Amundi acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 172.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,650 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. Truist started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

