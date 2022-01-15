Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $235.49 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,368,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716,365 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.03% of Graphic Packaging worth $235,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Amundi acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 172.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,650 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.
Several equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. Truist started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
See Also: What is a Market Correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.