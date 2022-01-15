Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $201.08 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,890 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.68% of Equitable worth $201,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQH opened at $35.98 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

