Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,895,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886,378 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $160,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $18,200,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

