Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives C$15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Terrence Lyons purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$85,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,995. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,686,560.

Shares of MRE traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 227,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$935.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$15.55.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$897.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

