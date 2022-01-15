Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will report $9.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.70 million. Marrone Bio Innovations reported sales of $7.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $43.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 582,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,959. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,859 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 220,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

